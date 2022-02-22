115,500 health workers died of COVID-19 in 18 months, says UN

No fewer than 115,500 health workers died from COVID-19 in 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, linked to a “systemic lack of safeguards”, according to UN agencies.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Monday warned that health teams worldwide needed much safer working conditions to combat the “dangerous neglect” they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint call for action from the UN health and labour agencies, they insisted that the coronavirus crisis had contributed to “an additional heavy toll” on health workers.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the health sector was among the most hazardous sectors to work in,” said WHO’s Maria Neira, Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health.

“Only a few healthcare facilities had programmes in place for managing health and safety at work,” Neira said.

“Health workers suffered from infections, musculoskeletal disorders and…