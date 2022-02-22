2023 elections will come and go, Nigeria will remain – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday February 21, allayed fears surrounding the country’s unity ahead of the 2023 election.

In his speech at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)’s Council of the WISE strategic retreat and planning workshop which was held in Lagos, Jonathan expressed hope of the country being united after the election.

He said;

“When elections are coming, there is always this fear that the country will implode. But you see that the country has remained stable.

“When I was in office, (during) the 2015 elections, some people were sending words out of the country, but nothing happened at the end of the day. So 2023 will come and go and this country will remain.”