APC postpones convention to March 26

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed March 26 for its national convention.

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the decision to postpone the convention from February 26 to March 26, was taken at the 20th regular meeting of the caretaker committee in Abuja on Monday February 21.

He said;

“We have agreed and approved that activities for the party’s national convention will commence from Feb. 24 and terminates in March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.”

The zonal congresses would be held alongside preparations for the party’s convention.

By the schedule of activities for the zonal congresses and national convention in pursuant of Article 12.6 of the party’s Constitution, the zonal congresses will hold on the 12th of March, 2022 and the national convention will hold on March, 26, 2022.