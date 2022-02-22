David Ibiyeomie Builds and Hands Over Banham Methodist Academy

The Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has built and handed over the Banham Methodist Academy, a two-storeyed building sited at the church premises, to the Banham Methodist Church, located at #69 Aggrey road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

The dedication and official hand-over ceremony of the newly built academy took place on Tuesday, the 22nd of February, 2022 at the school’s location, during which David Ibiyeomie also stated the importance of giving back to the society in charitable works.

David Ibiyeomie attended Banham Methodist Academy for his primary education.

He deemed it necessary to rebuild the school after observing the dilapidated state of the previous school building since his primary school days.

The newly built academy comprises of the following: sixteen(16) learning areas(classrooms), a store area, a head teacher’s office, reception area, two administrative offices and suites, one staff office, library, a…