Two guards have been killed by gunmen who attacked Total filling station around Delabo Junction, Ilisan-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Punch reported that residents of the area woke on Monday February 21, to discover the corpses of the victims in the pool of their blood.

An eyewitness also said the assailants took nothing away from the filling station, a development that raised suspicion that the incident might be a case of assassination.