Interim DPP advice indicted Dowen College Staff- Police tells Coroner inquest

The Coroner inquest into the controversial death of a 12-year-old student of the Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, continued on Monday, February 21, with a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) Bamidele Olusegun, stating that some members of staff of Dowen College were indicted in the first legal advice issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos State.

Channels TV reports that CSP Olusegun informed the court presided by Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri that he received a report from the DPP dated December 30, 2021, which was called interim legal advice recommended that the staff should be prosecuted for alleged negligence.

CSP Olusegun, who said he was serving with the homicide section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti section in 2021 disclosed this while being cross-examined by Femi Falana, SAN.

Reading part of the interim report dated December 30, 2021, the witness said: