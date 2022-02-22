Music executive, Jamal Edwards ‘suffered heart attack after DJ set’, friend claims

Music pioneer, Jamal Edwards was tragically found dead from a heart attack by his mother after coming home late from a DJ set, a friend has claimed.

The British YouTube star and founder of SBTV died, aged 31, at the weekend.

His cause of death was not initially revealed but his mother, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, released a statement where she said it was down to a “short illness”. But a friend has claimed Jamal suffered a cardiac arrest in his bedroom after returning home from a late-night DJ set.

“The details are still not clear but we’ve been told that it was a heart attack,” the friend, named Dwayne, told MailOnline.

“He was out DJing on Saturday night and eventually got home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The family are still trying to come to terms with it all, but we’ve heard that his mum found him in his bedroom and called an ambulance.”

Edwards founded the online music platform SBTV when he was just 15, and helped…