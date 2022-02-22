Senator Smart Adeyemi’s daughter, Deola, welcomes first child with Malivelihood boss

Deola Smart, daughter of the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Olusola Awujoola.

The couple made the announcement on their individual social media pages on Monday.

They revealed that their baby girl was born on February, 21, 2022.

Malivelihood boss, Awujoola shared a photo of himself and his wife cradling their new daughter and wrote: “My beautiful daughter is here!!! 21-2-2022. I love you @deolasmart. Thank you Jesus.”