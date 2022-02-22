Seven women who feigned blindness arrested for child trafficking in Delta

Men of the Delta state police command have arrested seven women in Warri for trafficking children who were turned into street beggars.

The 22 children who have been rescued by the state government were said to have been deceitfully taken away from their parents in the southern states of Abia, Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi by the women with the promise of sending them to school in Delta.

Speaking to newsmen in Asaba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Community development, Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas, said that rather than sending them to school, the suspects turned the children into street beggars in the oil city while they (suspects) feigned blindness.

She said the victims and the suspects who were conveyed to the state capital on Tuesday would be handed over to the state police command. According to her, the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the state Child Rights Act while deliberate efforts would be made to reunite the victims with their…