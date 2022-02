Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has reacted to fellow cross-dresser James Brown’s class presentation in a UK school.

The cross-dresser who made the claim after a video of James Brown’s class presentation went viral, claimed that no good school in the UK operates during winter.

Bobrisky also said he shouldn’t be going back to school because he’s already rich. He further claimed that he graduated with a degree in Accounting from University of Lagos in 2015/2016.