College student, 21, dumped at hospital dead after taking Uber following a night out with friends

A college student has died after taking an Uber following a night out with friends.

The 21-year-old from the University of New Orleans was dropped off unresponsive at a hospital where she was declared dead.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone attended Mardi Gras parades on Friday, Feb. 18, and later went out with friend Juliet Orr to a bar.

Juliet told the New Orleans Advocate that Ciaya was driven to her boyfriend’s house in the suburbs and later took an Uber to check on her dog in the middle of the night.

Her roommate, Reese White, said that Ciaya told her she was going with the Uber driver whom she described as a friend to “go find her car”.

Reese told the paper: “I tried to convince her not to go.”

One of Ciaya’s other friends, Robert Torres, called her at around 1.30am on Saturday morning, Feb. 19, and during the call, he heard the driver ask Ciaya: “Do you like to party?”

Ciaya reportedly told Robert that she will call him back, but never did.

The news…