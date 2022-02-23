Gunmen kidnap medical doctor on duty in Akwa Ibom





A senior medical doctor at the Cottage hospital, Ikot Ekpaw, in Mkpat Enin Local Government of Akwa Ibom State, was abducted by gunmen who stormed the hospital on Tuesday night, February 22.

According to a statement released by the Secretary of the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John, the victim identified as Dr Felix Ekpo, was abducted while on duty.

The association called on its members to remain calm and alert in their respective duty posts, adding that its leadership was already communicating with the relevant security agencies in the state on the matter. The doctors threatened that they would be forced to suspend their services throughout the state if Ekpo was not released within 48hrs.

”It is with deep anguish that we inform you of the sad kidnap of our dear colleague and hippocratic brother, Dr. Felix Ekpo. Reports from multiple sources indicate that the kidnappers stormed the Hospital premises this morning, abducted and bolted away…





Source: Linda Ikeji