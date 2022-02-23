Man allegedly injects his blood into store food in disgusting video

A lawyer in the UK was captured on CCTV apparently injecting grocery store food with his own blood.

The shocking footage, which was presented to jurors at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, shows the 37-year-old defendant, Leoaai Elghareeb, apparently sticking syringes into apples, chicken tikka fillets and ready-to-eat meals at a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The lawyer went on a rampage to Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Tesco markets in Fulham, west London, injecting products with his blood.

Reacting to the incident that took place on Aug. 25, 2021, Elghareeb’s lawyer, Kyri Argyropoulos, told the jury during a court appearance: “This behavior was bizarre.”

He added that Elghareeb “was not of a fit and sane mind” during the incidents.

Asides injecting food with blood, Elghareeb also allegedly threw eggs at both staff and customers at Sainsbury’s and pushed a security guard in the chest.

Elghareeb was also accused of throwing an empty needle at a…