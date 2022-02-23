“My marriage can’t survive infidelity” Reality star Chris Adah says to dispute Reni Omokri

Chris Adah has said that her marriage has survived poverty but it can’t survive infidelity.

The Ultimate Love reality star, who fell in love with her co-star Chris Obaoye on the show and got married to him, said this in response to Reno Omokri’s tweet.

Reno said marriages can survive infidelity but it is hard for marriages to survive long-term poverty.

Reacting, Chris Adah said she and her husband were happy when they were soaking garri and they survived that phase.

She added that her marriage cannot survive infidelity and the day she or her husband cheats, the marriage will be over.

