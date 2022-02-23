On the Buses and EastEnders actress, Anna Karen dies at 85 in house fire in London

Anna Karen has died in a house fire in east London.

The British-South African actress best known for her role as Olive in the 70s comedy On The Buses, gained attention for her role as Aunt Sal, the sister of Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) in EastEnders.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Windsor Road, Ilford shortly after 10.30pm last night.

It took the crew less than an hour to bring the blaze on the ground floor of a terraced house under control. But the actress had tragically died by then.

Fire chiefs say they are still investigating the cause of the tragic inferno.

The 85-year-old was best known for her role in 70s comedy On The Buses, but also appeared in EastEnders as Aunt Sal, sister of Peggy Mitchell, played by Barbara Windsor, her lifelong friend.

A family friend told Mail Online: ‘We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna.’

Her agent Shane Collins added: ‘We’re so sad about what happened to Anna. She was such a…