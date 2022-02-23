Police arrest five suspected kidnappers in Edo, rescue three victims

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested five suspected kidnappers and rescued three kidnap victims.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Kontongs Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, February 22, said that the operations, which led to the arrest and rescue, were coordinated by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Iguobazuwa Police Division.

The suspected kidnappers, all Northerners identified as; Mohammed Ali, Abdullahi Umar, Bello Tambaya, Hassan Mohammad, Adamu Bello and Babuga, were nabbed at their hideout in the Udo community Area of Iguabazua, Ovia South-West local government of Edo state on Monday, February 21.

“The Operatives of the Edo state police command led by Divisional Police Officer Iguabazua, on 21/02/2022 at about 1850hrs, acting on credible information, arrested five male suspected kidnappers at their hideout in Udo Community Area of Iguabazua, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State,” he stated.

“The…