Police hunt for triple murderer who shot 5 year old boy in the face and killed his mother and her boyfriend

Police are on the hunt for a killer of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead Sunday, February 20, after being shot ‘execution-style’ inside his home in Michigan, Detroit, US alongside his mother and her boyfriend .



According to Detroit Police, the young boy Caleb Harris had been shot multiple times in the face and killed inside the home with his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson.

Concerned family members who hadn’t heard from the family in a while stopped by the home on Sunday february 20, and discovered the horrific scene. It’s unclear how long that period of time was before police were notified.

When family members arrived at the home, they found the back door had been kicked in, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

They discovered the bodies of the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, and called the police authorities.

‘They continued to check the house for additional victims, and unfortunately they did find a third victim, a child, in a room…