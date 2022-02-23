Rapist who carried woman through city to assault her is jailed for life

A rapist who carried a woman through a city to sexually assault her has been jailed for life after a six-year police search.

CCTV footage captured Austin Osayande, 40, carrying a 24-year-old woman through the deserted streets of Leeds on August 14, 2015.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Osayande laughed at his victim and told her that he had HIV.

Then, six years later, he struck again and raped a woman in her 30s in September 2021.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault and rape.

His first victim had been walking to get a taxi home after a night out in Leeds when Osayande approached her at around 5am.

He spoke to her and walked alongside her – before he picked her up in his arms and carried her to a secluded area a short distance away.

He then overpowered her “put her in a physical lock” and raped her.

The victim was not able to fight back because she was intoxicated but she…