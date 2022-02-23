Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ivory Coast 1-0, qualify for women’s AFCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have booked their place at this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco after they defeated Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in Abidjan on Wednesday evening, February 23.

Following the 2- 0 victory in Abuja last Friday, the Super Falcons stunned the Ivorians with an 88th-minute strike at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan to win 3-0 on aggregate.

Esther Okoronkwo’s 84 minutes strike was enough to seal the win for the Super Falcons to guarantee their qualification.

This year’s edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations will feature 12 teams.

Teams that have qualified are: