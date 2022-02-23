Woman spends her inheritance money to carry out reduction surgery on her 34HH breasts (photos)

A woman has coughed up her inheritance money to perform breast reduction surgery on her 34HH breasts.

According to Toni Lewis, her heavy 34HH size breasts caused her back pain and rashes so bad they would bleed.

Toni, aged 27 said she battled depression due to the fact that her chest made it impossible for her to find work as a dancer, as costumes couldnt fit her.

Toni, from Newport, South Wales, says she went to the NHS to see if she could use her health insurance to perform breasts reduction surgery but her request wasn’t granted

Toni said: ‘I suffered from terrible back pain and rashes that would bleed.

‘Even though I stopped growing as a teen, my boobs kept growing and getting heavier. Without a bra they were down to my belly button. It was demoralizing and made me depressed.

‘I couldn’t go bra shopping without crying. The lady in Marks & Spencers would tell me my bra size and I would burst into tears.

After surgery

‘Bikini shopping was impossible….