ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus, 76, splits from his wife Lena after 41 years of marriage

ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus and his wife Lena have split up after 41 years of marriage.

The couple, who married in 1981 and have two children together, announced that they are set to divorce but “remain good friends”.

The couple said in a joint statement: “After many fine and eventful years, we have decided to divorce.

“We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together.”

The pair started dating soon after Björn split from his ABBA co-star Agnetha Fältskog, who he married in 1971 before the band became famous.

Bjorn and Lena had met at a New Year’s party at the home of ABBA bandmates Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

“We really fell in love with lightning,” Björn previously said about Lena. “So strange that you are a bachelor for a week and then just fall there right away.”