Former Moroccan Minister jailed after ‘adultery video’

79-year-old Mohamed Ziane, a former Moroccan rights minister who became an outspoken government critic, has been sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday February 23, after being found guilty of some charges levelled against him.

Ziane was tried last year after he accused the kingdom’s security services of faking a video purporting to show him in a compromising situation with a married woman in a hotel room.

The former Minister accused the head of the police and Morocco’s domestic security forces, Abdelatif Hammouchi, of faking the footage which caused a controversy.

Ziane who faced a total of 11 charges, including “contempt of public officials and the judiciary”, defamation, adultery and sexual harassment, had also claimed they were political.

A Rabat court on Wednesday February 23 “sentenced Mr Ziane to three years in prison and a fine of 5,000 dirhams (about $530)”, months after the country’s interior ministry filed a complaint…