Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach, Paulo Fonseca reveals he’s stranded with his Ukrainian wife and son and ‘praying a bomb doesn’t fall on them’ on ‘the worst day of his life’

By
Headliners
-
2


Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach, Paulo Fonseca reveals he

Portuguese football manager, Paulo Fonseca has revealed he is stranded in Ukraine with his wife and son after their last-ditch attempt to escape war-torn Kiev failed with their morning flight abandoned.

 

Fonseca, who previously coached Roma in Italy, is married to Ukrainian Katerina Ostroushko and they have a son together.

 

Fonseca had plotted an exit route from Kiev via a 10am flight, only to see all commercial flights suspended amid growing political tensions in Ukraine. 

 

Airports are destroyed following missile strikes, roads are log-jammed with Ukrainians trying to escape to nearby Poland and Fonseca is holed up in a Kiev hotel on what he has labelled the ‘worst day of his life’. 

 

‘I woke up at five in the morning with five explosions in a row,’ he told Jornal de Noticias. 

 

‘I had a flight scheduled for today, but now it is impossible to leave here, not least because the airports are already destroyed and the airspace has been closed. 

 

‘This is the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR