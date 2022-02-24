Lagosians should get free pass to heaven for battling traffic





Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that he believes those who live in Lagos should be given a “free pass to heaven” over the daily traffic congestion.

The Governor said this during a media briefing organized by the presidential communications team in Abuja on Thursday, February 24, in response to being asked why he adopted the four-day working week in Kaduna.

El-Rufai who said the policy will allow residents in the public sector to have enough time to rest and stay with their families, noted that workers are productive on Mondays when they have got enough rest.

The Governor also said that Kaduna residents are happy with the policy. He said;

“The benefits are that people rest more; they have more family time; they have more leisure time and they spend more money. It is better for the economy. “For those that are interested in doing side businesses like farming, you have more time. The challenges that we face, which we have resolved as far as the public service is…





Source: Linda Ikeji