Residents protest as bandits kill businessman near NSCDC training school in Katsina

The residents of Sabon Garin Malam Yahuza in Batagarawa Local Government of Katsina State, have protested against what they termed the ineptitude of the operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) after bandits attacked the community killing a prominent businessman identified as Alhaji Abu also known as Dogo Baban Arha.

According to Daily Trust report, the attack occurred some metres away from the checkpoint mounted by the NSCDC personnel, close to their training school in the Katsina metropolis in the early hours of Wednesday February 23.

Protesting residents

“The attackers came around 2:00 am on Wednesday, and started shooting sporadically at the residence of Alhaji Abu Mai Bulawus, who was a businessman, and as you can see, it is not up to 100 metres away from the training school, but these people (NSCDC personnel) did to even make attempt to fire their guns at least to scare the attackers away,” a resident narrated.

“They…