“We have unfinished business” Piers Morgan reaches out to Meghan Markle for TV interview

Piers Morgan has reached out to Meghan Markle for a TV interview.

The English TV host, who lost his job as host on Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after he faced a backlash for comments made about Meghan Markle, has now joined TalkTV and will have his own show.

He has now invited Meghan to join him as his first guest when the show airs this spring.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Piers said: “Fundamentally, what I want the show to do is be a platform for free speech and democratic debate.

“And the right for people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled – because that’s the way back for society.

“If Meghan Markle’s watching, I’m sure she is, if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business. I’m available.”

Piers has been accused of being obsessed with Meghan after he made the announcement.



Piers previously vowed to get even with the Duchess of Sussex when he launches his TV show and…