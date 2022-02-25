100+ More Countries In Your Pocket Visa-Free Or On Arrival... Book An Appointment

Because of the explosive interest in The Fairway Boutique Hotel Investment and citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis (Judged Best Second Passport in The World), Carl M. Walwyn, Sales and Marketing Manager for The Fairway Group will be in Nigeria for an extended stay during the month of April 2022.

“All-In” price for the Real Estate option is US$285,000

Appointments are By Referral Only

Must have

The name of the person who referred you to Fairway, or The name of the person you are referring to Fairway

Book Appointments Here: [email protected] thefairwaycondos.com

Carl M. Walwyn

Sales and Marketing Manager

+1 869 765 5684

www.thefairwaycondos.com