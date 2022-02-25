13-year-old boy sexually assaulted by security guard in Edo dies

A 13-year-old boy raped by 43-year-old Ovie Oktogbo, pictured left, has died.

On Wednesday February 23, LIB shared the story of how Ovie was arrested for sexually assaulting 9 boys in the Ugbowo area of the state. Ovie who hails from Delta state but resides in Edo state, is a security guard who specialized in using N100 to N200 to lure his unsuspecting victims who are children and teenagers between the ages of 10 to 15years and then have anal sex with them after applying a bleaching cream on both his manhood and the victim’s anus as the case may be, for easy penetration.

Luck ran out on him as one of his victim, 13-year-old Jeffery fell ill with swollen feet, face, and pus all over his body. Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney were damaged as a result of a certain chemical contained in bleaching creams. Upon further inquiry by the victim’s parents, he confessed that a certain man in the area forced his way and forcibly had carnal knowledge of him. He…