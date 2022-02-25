Decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims found dumped in deep well as troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra

The Nigerian Army says its troops found the remains of murdered kidnapped victims during a raid on the camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Wednesday 23 February 2022.

Army spokesman, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said troops of 82 Division conducted Operations to clear criminal havens, from where members of IPOB and ESN operate at Azia, Orsumoghu, Lilu Forest, Mbosi and Uli in Ihiala and Orsu Local Government Areas of Anambra and Imo States respectively.

The statement read;