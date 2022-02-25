Many killed as terrorists engage troops in a gun duel near NDA

By
Headliners
-
8


Many killed as terrorists engage troops in a gun duel near NDA

Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch, were engaged in a gun duel by terrorists at Labi general area along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

 

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at Defence headquarters on Thursday February 24, while updating newsmen on various military operations carried out across the six geo-political zones of the country.

 

Onyeuko said no fewer than 55 heavily-armed terrorists out of the adversaries numbering about 75, were neutralised while the gun duel lasted at the area which is close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

 

He said; 

 

“The air component carried out air interdiction on terrorist/bandits’ enclaves in South of Damari in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State after a painstaking air reconnaissance missions on terrorist/bandits’ enclaves.

“The air interdiction neutralized several armed terrorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy….



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR