Prof Lugga resigns as ‘Wazirin Katsina’ after being queried for discussing Katsina’s security issue in public

Prof. Sani Abubakar Lugga has resigned as the Wazirin Katsina after being queried by the Katsina Emirate Council for discussing security issues in the state at Ilorin, Kwara state’s capital, without permission from the council.

Responding to questions from journalists after participating as a Guest Speaker at a Strategic Management Retreat organized by the Institute for Peace and Conflict resolution on February 14, Lugga said banditry and insurgency have led to the closure of all schools and other institutions in eight LGAs of Katsina, which is President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.

It was also reported that he said that all the district heads from the eight frontlines LGAs in Katsina had relocated to the state capital, adding that there’s no single day in the last one and a half years that somebody would not be killed or abducted in the state.

Lugga added;