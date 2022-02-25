Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, a car on her birthday (video)

By
Headliners
-
8



62193c5522df0Actress Regina Daniels today gifted her younger sister, Destiny, a car as she turned a year older. Regina shared a video showing the moment she presented the car to her sister.  ''I went to my sister’s set to gift her what she needed the most……. @destiny.daniels01 it’s an adult giftWatch till the end…she didn’t expect it at all'' Watch the video below…      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)The post Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, a car on her birthday (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR