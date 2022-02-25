



Actress Regina Daniels today gifted her younger sister, Destiny, a car as she turned a year older. Regina shared a video showing the moment she presented the car to her sister. ''I went to my sister’s set to gift her what she needed the most……. @destiny.daniels01 it’s an adult giftWatch till the end…she didn’t expect it at all'' Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)The post Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, a car on her birthday (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

