Robbers spotted carting away money after robbing banks in Edo state (video)

A video that captured moment robbers carted away money from one of the commercial banks they robbed in Uromi area of Edo state, has been shared online.

Six persons were killed following the gunmen attack on commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, a police official said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, February 23, and videos shared earlier showed residents of the area scampering to safety as the gunmen shot sporadically.

Watch the video below……..