Ukraine forces blow up bridge near Kyiv to halt Russian Tank advance (photos)

Ukraine forces reportedly blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of Kyiv on Thursday February 24, in order to thwart the advance of Russian tanks toward the capital city.

The nation’s airborne assault troops targeted the bridge, which crosses the Teteriv River at Ivankiv, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, according to Newsweek.

Russia has been stepping up its advance on Kyiv, with forces approaching from the east, north, and south on Thursday, according to the report.

Unconfirmed reports said Ukraine blew up two other bridges as well, Newsweek reported

Earlier, Russian troops entered the Obolon district of Kyiv, the defense ministry said.

The invasion efforts reportedly included Russian troops commandeering Ukrainian military vehicles and donning Ukrainian military uniforms in order to ease their way into the city, reports said.