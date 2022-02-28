Thai actress dies after falling from speedboat on restaurant trip with friends

Thai actress Nida Patcharaweeraphong, 37, has died after falling from a speedboat during a restaurant trip.

Nida was heading towards a restaurant with friends when she fell into Chao Phraya river in Bangkok on Thursday, February 24.

She was reportedly seated on the back end of the boat but how she fell remains unclear.

Her friends soon noticed she was missing so the speedboat searched for the actress for 20 minutes.

When they didn’t find her, they decided to call local authorities, who sent a team of 30 divers to search the area.

Nida’s brother Dais Dejjab joined the search and rescue mission and saw “something floating” in the water. It was later identified to be the Thai actress.

He said: “The pain everyone in the family is going through is unbearable. We loved our sister so much and she brought us so much happiness.”

“I would like to thank everyone for their efforts. I came to take her back home now”

Nida’s distraught mother Panida…