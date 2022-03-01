Update: 19-month-old Obinna flogged by his teacher died of septic shock

The autopsy carried out to ascertain the cause of death of 19-months old pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, Obinna Udeze who was allegedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher, is out and according to the report, the toddler died of septic shock.

Confirming this to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the autopsy was conducted at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC.

”The autopsy report indicates septic shock as the cause of death. That is what I can say, for now, let the medical doctors and lawyers interpret what that means.”

According to Google, Septic shock is a severe drop in blood pressure that results in highly abnormal problems with how cells work and produce energy. Progression to septic shock increases the risk of death.