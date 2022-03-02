Man marries identical triplets in Congo (photos)

A man got married to triplets on the same day in Congo.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Luwizo, married three sisters named Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha.

The groom said he met Natalie via Facebook and he fell in love with her after they chatted for a while, according to Afrimax English.

He decided to meet up with her and she introduced him to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha, and they fell in love with him too.

Luwizo recalled the first time he met Natalie’s identical sisters.

He said: “I was very much surprised that I almost fainted. It seems like I was dreaming!”

Since the triplets are inseparable, they chose to marry the same man.

Asked about how they handled the situation, one of the triplets said: “When we told him he had to marry all of us, he was shocked. But because he had already fallen in love with all of us, nothing could stop our plans since we were also in love with him.

“Even though people considered it impossible for three…