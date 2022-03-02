Security operatives kill over 200 terrorists in Niger state

Security operatives have reportedly killed over 200 terrorists in Niger state.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar during a briefing on the security situation in the state.

Those killed belong to Bello Turji, Yellow Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Ali Kawaje terrorist groups.

Umar said many terrorists fled with bullet wounds, and also called on the communities to continue to provide credible intelligence to enable authorities to win the ongoing war against insecurity.

Two security operatives died during the encounters with the bandits. The Commissioner said several motorbikes and cattle, as well as rifles, were recovered during the encounters. He said the state had restrategised and was ready to end terrorism.