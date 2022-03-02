Teacher arrested after being accused of raping a 6-year-old student in school toilet (video)

A male teacher has been arrested after being accused of raping a 6-year-old female student in the school toilet.

The victim’s aunt took to Instagram to call out Royal Children School in Asaba, Delta state.

She said the incident had been reported to the police station but the school is trying to settle out of the police station (read here).

The teacher accused of molesting the child has been arrested.

A video of him being led out by uniformed men while he maintained his innocence has been shared online.

Watch below.