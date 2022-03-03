AGF Malami confirms that Nigerian government has commenced the extradition process for embattled police officer, Abba Kyari

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has confirmed that the Nigerian government has commenced the extradition process for Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.
The request was made by a Diplomatic Representative of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja after Kyari’s indictment in the $1.1million wire fraud perpetrated by Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.
Speaking through Isa Gwandu, his media aide, Malami said;
“After thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application and components thereof, processed the application and forwarded same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.
“As you are aware extradition is a process that involves multifaceted components.
“The components are usually multi-territorial, international, local and judicial. Submission of request from the concern party to the relevant authorities constitutes one of such components.
“The Office of the Attorney General…
