AGF Malami confirms that Nigerian government has commenced the extradition process for embattled police officer, Abba Kyari

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has confirmed that the Nigerian government has commenced the extradition process for Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

The request was made by a Diplomatic Representative of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja after Kyari’s indictment in the $1.1million wire fraud perpetrated by Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

Speaking through Isa Gwandu, his media aide, Malami said;