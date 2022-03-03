Court resumes trial of mother, son and prophet who brutally murdered LASU student, Seun Oladele-Daley and ate her body parts for money ritual

A police officer has explained how they tracked the mobile phone of late 400 level student of the Lagos State University, Favour Seun Oladele-Daley, to Osun State.

Oladele-Daley was brutally murdered by her friend, Owolabi Adeeko, an ex-student of LASU, in collaboration with his mother Mrs Adeeko and one Prophet Segun Phillip, said to be a serial money ritualist. Read previous report HERE

The deceased’s body parts was allegedly eaten by Owolabi and his mother in a bid to change their family’s misfortunes.

According to Punch report, the trial of the trio for murder resumed on Wednesday, March 2, at Osun State High Court, Ikire Division, with a prosecution witness explaining how the defendants were linked to the crime.

The defendants were standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and murder contrary to and punishable under section 324 and section 316 (1) punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap.34 Volume 11 Laws of Osun State,…