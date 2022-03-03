Dubai trip wasn’t for birthday cake presentation to Aisha Buhari





The Nigerian Governors Wives Forum has denied claims making the rounds that they flew to Dubai to present a cake to the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on the occasion of her 51st birthday on February 17.

A video of the wives of governors in Dubai, carrying a cake and singing Happy birthday as they entered a suite occupied by Mrs. Buhari surfaced online on Tuesday March 1. The video sparked outrage on social media as users accused the first ladies of spending state funds on ”frivolities”.

However, in a statement released, the wife of Ekiti state governor and Chairlady of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, Bisi Fayemi, explained that the governors’ wife did not travel to Dubai to present a cake to the president’s wife on her birthday. She stated that they were on an official visit to Dubai and the visit coincided with Aisha Buhari’s birthday so the governor’s wives decided to surprise her with a cake.

“Our attention has been drawn to a social media post shared…





Source: Linda Ikeji