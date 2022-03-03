ISWAP is training suicide bombers to attack security agents

The Department of State Services has raised an alarm of members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) training suicide bombers to carry out deadly attacks on security agencies and vulnerable communities.

The DSS further disclosed that elements of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) in the Lake Chad area who fled Mali following increased military pressure from Russian mercenaries have entered Nigeria’s territory to support ISWAP terrorist activities.

This was disclosed on Thursday, March 3 in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, by Chairman of Zonal Quarterly Conference of State Directors of Security (SDES) the Northeastern States, Babagana Bulama.

Bulama who is also the DSS Director in Adamawa state, explained that the Northeast Zone has continued to be confronted by wide range of security issues, adding that kidnappers and bandits have persistently exploited the vast ungoverned spaces especially mountains and forests in the states of the zone,…