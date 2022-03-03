Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, March 2, nearly eight years after her marriage to Kanye.West.

The mother-of-four appeared via videoconference and was put under oath in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Kanye West, who has been spotted in Miami this week, was not present nor did he take part in the hearing remotely.

He had objected to the move, but Cochran overruled it.

Judge Steve Cochran asked Kim a series of questions, including “is it your desire to become a single person?”

Kardashian answered “yes” to all.

“It is granted,” Cochran said.

The judge’s move, known as bifurcation, allows a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

The judge also finalized dropping West from Kardashian’s name.

The judge also made rulings on documents Kanye West filed last month, in which he requested three legal conditions.

The first – that the parties’ money is reimbursed…