‘My soul belongs to God and my body to my country’

Heavyweight Boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy has revealed how he plans to conquer the Russian military alongside his fellow Ukranian citizens after he conquered the world with his fists.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Usyk , 35 traveled into Ukraine, took up arms and joined a territorial defense battalion.

Speaking via a video link from a basement in Kyiv, Usyk says that he’s prepared to take a life, if necessary if it means defending his country in the current war.

“If they will want to take my life, or the lives of my close ones, I will have to do it,” he said to CNN.

“But I don’t want that. I don’t want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anybody, but if they will be killing me, I will have no choice.”

Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, helped him in the interview as he translated for Usyk, who doesn’t speak English.

Usyk says that he isn’t afraid despite the situation in Ukraine where Russia has started bombing residential areas and using…