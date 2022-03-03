Ukraine-born oligarch Mikhail Watford ‘found hanged’ in UK home amid Ukraine crisis

A Russian tycoon who made his fortune in oil and gas was found hanged in the garage of his mansion, according to reports.

The Ukrainian-born energy magnate, 66, was found hanged by a gardener at his Wentworth estate in Virginia Water, Surrey, United Kingdom on Monday, Feb. 28, according to the Sun.

Police were called after the property magnate, who is not among those oligarchs already sanctioned, was found dead at midday on Monday.

Surrey police are treating the death of Mikhail Watford as unexplained. But they said it was not thought to be suspicious.

Yesterday, March 2, his Estonian wife Jane, 41, posted a photo on social media showing her kissing her husband on the grounds of their mansion.

According to The Sun, a family friend said that Watford’s state of mind could have been rattled over the war in Ukraine.

“The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was surely not coincidental,” the source told the newspaper.

Another associate…