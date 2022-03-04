Corps member narrates how he was able to bring a road construction project to a community he’s serving at

A corps member has narrated how he was able to bring a road construction project to a community he was serving at.

@gabrielobinna6 who revealed that he arrived Ayegbami community in Kwara state as a corps member 10 months ago, said he swore to do something about the bad road in the community after being told an erosion had claimed two kids. He also revealed that the bad road led to businesses being closed and inaccessibility to about seven other communities.

The Twitter user said he took it up as his first NYSC project, drafted a proposal and wrote to organizations, the commissioner of works and also brought in media houses for a wider reach.

He said the community’s representative in the House of Representatives reached out to him, and included it in his constituency budget for 2021. The corps member went on to express excitement that Ayegbami community’s link road has now been fixed.

The corps member wrote;