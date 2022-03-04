Court orders release of wife of Hanifa’s self-confessed killer

A Kano magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of Jamila, wife of Abdulmalik Tanko, the self-confessed killer of 5-year old Hanifa Abubakar.

Jamila was accused of conspiring with her husband to kidnap and subsequently murder Hanifa.

While testifying before the court, Jamila stated her innocence as she testified against he husband.

Jamila had before a Kano High Court testified and narrated her version and knowledge of the case involving Hanifa from the day the little girl was brought to her to the day she was taken out of her home by her husband.

It will be recalled that Hanifa was kidnapped on December 4, 2021, on her way back from Islamiyya and killed by Tanko who initially demanded a N6m ransom from her parents.