Excitement as Winners Emerge in ”I Love My Indomie” Campaign

Winners have started emerging from the Indomie ‘I Love My Indomie’ promotion with many taking home loads of delicious Indomie instant noodles packs while others have been getting financial rewards in hundreds of thousands.

According to an excited lucky winner of 100,000 Naira in Lagos, Olaleye Temitope, who is also a trader, “I first won 10 packs of Indomie after submitting 50 empty promo wrappers. Then I read that I can also win 100,000 Naira cash if I can spell ‘I Love My Indomie’. I took it as a challenge and made sure I checked every wrapper before cooking and when I spelt ‘I Love My Indomie’ I ran to the redemption location near my house to submit it. I have started another spelling before the campaign will end.”

On his part, another winner, Chukwuleta Chinedu, who also lives in Lagos said “When I heard about the campaign, I quickly asked my child to start gathering Indomie wrappers as we have won gifts from Indomie’s past campaigns when…