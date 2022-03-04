First batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrive Abuja (photos)

The first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine has arrived in Abuja.

This is according to an update by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on its Twitter handle.

The passengers, numbering about 450 from Romania, landed at the private jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 7:10 am (WAT) via a Max Air flight this morning at about 7.10am. They are mostly students who fled Ukraine to Romania following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.

They were received by government officials and are expected to undergo documentation after which they will head home and self-isolate in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

See more photos below…